Slice Of Brooklyn
Wood fired pizza, housemade pasta, paninis, salads, shnacks!
1295A RT- 33
Popular Items
Location
1295A RT- 33
Hamilton Township NJ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hibernian Club
Come on in and enjoy!
Thai ginger
Superior ingredients and a healthy approach.
Thai Ginger insists on the very best for our
Loyal customers
Please inform us of any food allergies or dietary preferences.
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Home of the Rossiburger!
TacoRito
Come in and enjoy!