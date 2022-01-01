Go
Toast

Slice Of Brooklyn

Wood fired pizza, housemade pasta, paninis, salads, shnacks!

1295A RT- 33

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Choose your sauce:
Honey Sriracha, Mojito, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, Bbq or Plain.
Made in wood fired oven!
Old Fashion Brooklyn Square$21.00
Thin crust, cheese blend, San Marzano tomato, basil, parmagiano and olive oil.
LG Cheese (Classic Round)$18.00
Mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato.
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken breast, field greens, tomatoes, onions, toasted pecans, goat cheese, dried cranberries with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Chopped Salad$8.00
Field greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and olive.
Garlic Knots$6.50
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Cheese Pizzette (Personal)$14.00
cheese blend and San Marzano tomato
Cheese Steak$13.00
Steak, provolone cheese, fried onions and peppers.
Old Fashion Brooklyn (Classic Round)$19.00
Cheese blend, San Marzano tomato, basil, parmagiano and olive oil.
See full menu

Location

1295A RT- 33

Hamilton Township NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hibernian Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Thai ginger

No reviews yet

Superior ingredients and a healthy approach.
Thai Ginger insists on the very best for our
Loyal customers
Please inform us of any food allergies or dietary preferences.

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Home of the Rossiburger!

TacoRito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston