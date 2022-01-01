Go
Slice of Heaven

Restaurant Bakery Cafe
OPEN for TAKEOUT

SOUPS

32 Narragansett Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee$2.00
Fish Naanwich$10.25
A delicious fish sandwich. Grilled naan bread, aioli sauce, shredded lettuce, and shredded lettuce. Rolled into a perfect naanwich.
Latte$3.25
Muffins$3.25
Mini Croissant$2.25
Kale Salad$12.50
Chopped kale, almonds, sun dried cherries, lentils, carrots, Parmigiano cheese. Tossed with a homemade lemon vinaigrette.
Breakfast Burrito$7.85
Scrambled egs with black beans, guacamole, salsa, and cheddar cheese rolled in a tortilla wrap
Scones$3.50
California Turkey Wrap$10.25
Turkey, homemade guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and smoked bacon on a tortilla wrap
Slice of Heaven Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

32 Narragansett Ave

Jamestown RI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
