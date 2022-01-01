Slice of Italy - Rosedale
Come in and enjoy!
10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1
Popular Items
Location
10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1
Bakersfield CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Butcher Block Quality Meats
Bakersfield's newest butcher shop!
Nuestro Mexico - NRO
Our cosine is from Mexico City this is a traditional take from the central part of Mexico. The flavors are originals and different from other regions of Mexico.
Pieology 8099
Come in and enjoy!
Fit Pantry
your healthy drive thru!