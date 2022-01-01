Go
Slice Of Life Pizzeria

NY style hand stretched pizza, by the slice or whole pie - made from scratch daily. Offering Italian Entrees, soups and desserts all made from scratch. Ten beers on tap. Family owned and operated.

9123 Little Road

Popular Items

Antipasto Salad Large$10.95
Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives over a bed of iceberg.
Stromboli
Sub shaped dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara.
XL Pizza$15.75
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Jumbo Bone-in Wings
Fresh bone-in Jumbo Wings
Garlic Knots (6ct)$3.95
Made fresh daily, served with marinara.
Small Pizza$8.95
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Large Pizza$12.75
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Calzone
Half-moon shaped dough stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots (12ct)$6.95
Made fresh daily, served with marinara.
Medium Pizza$10.95
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
9123 Little Road

New Port Richey FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
