Slice Of Life Pizzeria
NY style hand stretched pizza, by the slice or whole pie - made from scratch daily. Offering Italian Entrees, soups and desserts all made from scratch. Ten beers on tap. Family owned and operated.
9123 Little Road
Popular Items
Location
9123 Little Road
New Port Richey FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
