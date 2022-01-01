Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Slice of Vegas serves hand-tossed NY style pizza with a thin, chewy crust. Order from a variety of signature pizzas or build your own with all your favorite toppings. We also serve classic Italian pastas, savory sandwiches, and tasty salads. Vegans and vegetarians will be delighted with our full menu of delicious fare including pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. For those living a gluten-free lifestyle, our pastas and pizzas can be prepared to accommodate you.
There is a full bar with a thoughtfully curated selection of local & craft beers, colorful and creative souvenir cocktails and wine by the glass or bottle.
Come in and enjoy our fun, laid back atmosphere while watching your favorite team on one of our numerous HD TVs including our 8 foot projection screen.
Located in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, the mall between Mandalay Bay and Luxor. Slice of Vegas keeps it simple… good food in a friendly atmosphere.
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120
Popular Items
Location
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
YEAH WE KNOW THE MARGARITA, IT WAS INVENTED HERE!
For 125 years, Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada has been known as, “The bar that built a town” frequented by gunslingers, movie stars, revolutionaries and it has even seen a horse or two darken its doorways.
The Margarita was invented at Hussongs back in October, 1941 by bartender Don Carlos Orozco. He concocted the perfect mixture of equal parts Tequila, Damiana, and lime, served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass for Margarita Henkel, daughter of the German Ambassador to Mexico. Not too many people know that, but it’s the truth. The story is on record in the Ensenada Historical Society and was verified by Margarita Henkel herself a few years back. The Hussong’s family still owns and manages the cantina in Ensenada and in keeping with the Hussong’s tradition, we serve The Original Margarita hand-shaken with only fresh ingredients.
BBQ Mexicana
Inspired by Mary Sue and Susan’s travels to Mexico, where they fell in love with delicious barbacoa and smoked meats, the menu offers a variety of bowls, salads, and burritos filled with mesquite smoked chicken, pulled pork, slow smoked brisket, and smoked tofu in addition to aguas frescas, beers and margaritas to go.
Ri Ra
Rí Rá is a proud Irish pub, situated in the heart of Mandalay Bay Resort. Rí Rá strives for authenticity, having shipped the entire back-bar directly from Ireland. Our carefully crafted menus represent the best in local and fresh ingredients
inspired by our Irish roots.
Border Grill - BBQ Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!