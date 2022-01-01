Go
Slice on Broadway

New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2128 Broadway Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)

Popular Items

The Little Guy$4.99
Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Spinach Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and Baby Spinach! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
8 Garlic Knots$5.99
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
Steak & Onion Roll$1.99
Cheese, House Garlic Seasoning, Sliced Steak and Red Onions! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Create Your Own
The People's Pizza. Customized by you!! Choose our standard regular crust (thin) or make it a little thicker, Get Saucy and top it how you like!
The Big Guy$12.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Side Pizza Sauce$0.50
Breadsticks WITH Cheese$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2128 Broadway Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

