Slice on Broadway

New York Style. Yinzer Made Pie!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

108 E Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and Baby Spinach! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
8 Garlic Knots$5.99
Side Pizza Sauce$0.50
Steak & Onion Roll$1.99
Cheese, House Garlic Seasoning, Sliced Steak and Red Onions! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
The Little Guy$4.99
Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Breadsticks WITH Cheese$6.99
Create Your Own
The People's Pizza. Customized by you!! Choose our standard regular crust (thin) or make it a little thicker, Get Saucy and top it how you like!
16" BYO$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

108 E Main Street

Carnegie PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
