Slice on Broadway

New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6004 Centre Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Garlic Knots$5.99
Side Garlic Sauce$0.50
The Little Guy$4.99
Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Margherita
House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella (Or Di Latte), Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Pleasing palates since 1889!
2 Liter$3.00
Side of Ranch$0.50
Create Your Own
The People's Pizza. Customized by you!! Choose our standard regular crust (thin) or make it a little thicker, Get Saucy and top it how you like!
Green Monster
Basil Pesto Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers. It’s scary good!
Pizza di Broccolini
U.S. Pizza Cup winning Pizza
Rich Ricotta Cream Sauce topped with Hot Italian Sausage and Garlic Roasted Broccolini…Mangia!
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
6004 Centre Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
