Slice on Broadway

New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!

10339 Perry Highway

Popular Items

Regular Breadsticks
The Little Guy$4.99
Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Side of Ranch$0.50
Breadsticks WITH Cheese$6.99
8 Garlic Knots$5.99
Create Your Own
The People's Pizza. Customized by you!! Choose our standard regular crust (thin) or make it a little thicker, Get Saucy and top it how you like!
Margherita
House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella (Or Di Latte), Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Pleasing palates since 1889!
Santino Pizza
Thicker Crust with Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, and House Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese and Ricotta.
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
Spinach Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and Baby Spinach! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
Location

10339 Perry Highway

Wexford PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
