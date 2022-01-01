Go
Slice Ultra Shed

Big Town Feel with Small Town Appeal!! Come on in and enjoy!

115 W Elder St, Dike, IA 50624

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tender Basket$12.99
French Fries$3.19
Slice Burger$11.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Boneless Wings (8 wings)$10.99
American Burger$10.79
Boneless Wings (10 wings)$12.99
Boneless Wings (12 wings)$14.99
2 oz Ranch$0.50
Kids Chicken Bites$5.99
115 W Elder St, Dike, IA 50624

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
