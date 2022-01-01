Slice Pizza and Beer

Pizza Bar

At PIZZABAR, we handcraft and hand toss 18 varieties of delicious pizza pies that are offered by the slice or full pie.

We pay attention to customers needs. As a result, we offer specialty pies, build your own pies, vegan pies and gluten free crusts.

We pride ourselves in offering only the freshest ingredients to create the most delectable pizza.

We are pleased to announce that we are “Home of Authentic CANADIAN POUTINE” in Laguna Beach!

Also, our menu includes healthy salads, hearty sandwiches, traditional Italian pasta, buffalo chicken wings and more.

To tickle the palate our famous fresh baked cookies, gluten free fruit smoothies, Italian gelato truffles and gelato ice cream sandwiches.

​Any way you slice it we got it!

