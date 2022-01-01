Go
Toast

Slice Pizza and Beer

Come in and enjoy an artisan pizza and our pour your own beer and wine wall!

477 Forest Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Emerald Bay$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
Margherita$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with shavings on parmesan reggiano.
The Greeter$16.00
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, finished with dressed arugula and shavings of parmesan reggiano.
Hobie$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Family Pack$60.00
Ranch$0.50
Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
A blend of romaine, kale, radicchio, mozzarella, soppressata, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and tossed with our house-made italian dressing.
Pepperoni$15.00
Cheese$14.00
See full menu

Location

477 Forest Ave.

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lumberyard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lumberyard has moved outside to the "Yard Bar" located 50 ft. west of the restaurant! Serving the full Lumberyard menu for lunch and dinner! Come see our outdoor bar!

Sueños

No reviews yet

Contemporary Latin American Cuisine

MOULIN Laguna Beach

No reviews yet

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.​If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

Pizza Bar

No reviews yet

At PIZZABAR, we handcraft and hand toss 18 varieties of delicious pizza pies that are offered by the slice or full pie.
We pay attention to customers needs. As a result, we offer specialty pies, build your own pies, vegan pies and gluten free crusts.
We pride ourselves in offering only the freshest ingredients to create the most delectable pizza.
We are pleased to announce that we are “Home of Authentic CANADIAN POUTINE” in Laguna Beach!
Also, our menu includes healthy salads, hearty sandwiches, traditional Italian pasta, buffalo chicken wings and more.
To tickle the palate our famous fresh baked cookies, gluten free fruit smoothies, Italian gelato truffles and gelato ice cream sandwiches.
​Any way you slice it we got it!
PIZZA BAR
MORE THAN JUST PIZZA

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston