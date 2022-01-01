Go
SLICE

NY Style Pizza by the Slice!

482 Branson Landing BLVD

Popular Items

Slice - Cheese$2.99
Our 10" by 10" giant sized NY Style pizza slice. Topped with Mozzarella cheese and our house red marinara sauce.
20" Pepperoni$19.99
Our 20" giant sized NY Style pizza. Topped with Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
Ranch$0.49
20' Hamburger$19.99
Our 20" giant sized NY Style pizza. Topped with Hamburger, Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
Slice - Sausage$3.99
Our 10" by 10" giant sized NY Style pizza slice. Topped with Italian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
20" Italian Sausage$19.99
Our 20" giant sized NY Style pizza. Topped with Italian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.99
Slice - Pepperoni$3.99
Our 10" by 10" giant sized NY Style pizza slice. Topped with Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
Side Salad$3.49
Our Side House Salad topped with red onions, bell peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and your choice of Dressing
20" Cheese$17.49
Our 20" giant sized NY Style pizza. Topped with Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
482 Branson Landing BLVD

Branson MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
