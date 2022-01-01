Go
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

66 Center Street

Winona, MN 55987

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$8.99
Ellsworth, WI cheese curds hand dipped in house made beer batter, then fried to gooey perfection, served with house made ranch
12 Boneless$14.99
12 Boneless Wings
12 Wings$14.99
12 Traditional Wings
14" Pizza$16.25
14" Build your own Pizza
Taco Pizza
Pizza sauce base, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and cheddar cheese.
Available with taco seasoned beef or chicken
Served with sour cream and salsa
6 Boneless$7.99
6 Boneless Wings
6 Wings$7.99
6 Traditional Wings
Supreme Pizza
Pizza sauce base, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper
Nachos$8.99
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, jalapeno and smothered with cheese, served with salsa
Add Chicken or Beef $2
Add Pulled Pork or Steak $3
French Fries$6.99
Seasoned French Fries served with ketchup
Sliced

