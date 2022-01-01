Slice Pizza
Authentic Brick Oven Pizza, Pasta and Salads.
132 Main Ave N
Location
132 Main Ave N
Twin Falls ID
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Burnt Lemon Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Burnt Lemon Grill Meridian
Come in and enjoy!
Pandora's Legacy
Pandora's Legacy is an American style restaurant in downtown Twin Falls with a focus on locally sourced items.
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls
THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.