Slick Back BBQ

If you are wanting great food, great service, great atmosphere, then GREAT you have come to the right place!

8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62

Popular Items

Combination Plate$15.00
Boston Butt Christmas Sale$25.00
Troys Tater Chips$1.50
Thursdays Cheeseburger & Fries$5.00
Pulled Pork by the Lb$11.99
Brisket by the Lb$14.99
Chicken Fingers (2)$3.99
Quart Sized Sides$10.00
Cheeseburger$6.99
Wednesday BBQ Sandwich w/ 2 Sides & A Drink$7.00
Location

8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62

Rosine KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
