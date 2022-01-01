Go
Slick Back BBQ

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62

Rosine, KY 42370

Popular Items

Wednesday BBQ Sandwich w/ 2 Sides & A Drink$7.00
Pulled Pork by the Lb$11.99
Cheeseburger$6.99
Chicken Fingers (2)$3.99
Banana Pudding$3.50
$40 Slick Back Sack$40.00
Slick Back Sack comes with two pounds of meat (choice between chicken and pork), two quarts of sides, 16oz cup of BBQ sauce, a pack of buns, and a 16oz cup of pickle & onion!
Pulled Pork Plate$11.99
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

8205 Blue Moon of KY Hwy - US 62, Rosine KY 42370

