Slick Rick's

109 N. Pearl St

Popular Items

Southern BLT$13.99
Blackened chicken, fried green tomatoes, pepper jack, remoulade sauce, bacon and lettuce on Texas toast
Shrimp Club$15.99
Grilled jumbo shrimp, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg and tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon on a bed of spring mix
Americana$13.99
House patty, over easy fried egg, American cheese bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with house sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and red onions
Spicy Texas Ranch$13.99
Choice of blackened chicken or shrimp, smoked bacon, lettuce tomatoes and Sriracha Ranch in your choice flavor of wrap.
Mexican Wrap$13.99
Black bean salsa, avocado sauce, and pepper jack cheese in your choice flavor of wrap. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp.
Steak Melt$14.99
Sliced ribeye, onions, Swiss, pepper jack, and chipotle mayo on Texas toast
Cafe Burger$15.99
Double patties, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and Slick's special sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
Two piles of crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, green onion sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun
Texas Burger$12.99
House patty, grilled onions, jalapenos, mozzarella, pepper jack and honey chipotle sauce on Texas toast
Location

109 N. Pearl St

Natchez MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
