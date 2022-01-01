Go
Slick's

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

309 E Main St • $$

Avg 4 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

SMALL Fries$2.50
Baby 2.5oz$4.00
Crispy Chicken$9.00
Flat Top Chicken$9.00
Slick 7oz$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Veggie$9.00
Sissy 4oz$8.00
Turkey$9.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

309 E Main St

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
