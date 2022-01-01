Slidell restaurants you'll love

Slidell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Slidell

Slidell's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Must-try Slidell restaurants

Times Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill

1827 Front St, Slidell

Avg 4.2 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goldburger
Topped with melted pepperjack cheese, hickory BBQ sauce and two of our Times Grill Onion Rings.
Smokey’s Grilled Chicken$13.99
8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.
Bluez Burger
A jazzy flavor combination of crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and shaved red onions.
More about Times Grill
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

680 Town Center Pkwy, Slidell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Palmettos on the Bayou image

 

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Breast$27.00
Pan Roasted Maple Leaf duck breast sliced and served over Lyonnaise sweet potatoes, drizzled with a mayhaw black pepper syrup
Catch Ponchartrain$28.00
Fresh gulf fish pan-seared and topped with fresh crab meat lemon butter sauce and lightly fried shoe string potatoes served over seasonal vegetables
Fried Gulf Oysters$14.00
More about Palmettos on the Bayou
Peck's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Peck's Seafood Restaurant

2315 Gause Blvd E, Slidell

Avg 4.5 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.50
Shrimp Basket$12.00
10" Fried Shrimp PoBoy$15.50
More about Peck's Seafood Restaurant
Middendorf's Slidell image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Middendorf's Slidell

1951 Oak Harbor, Slidell

Avg 3.9 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thin Small$14.95
Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3-4 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
French Bread$1.00
Loaf of New Orleans french bread
Seafood Platter Fried$21.95
Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
More about Middendorf's Slidell
High Octane image

 

High Octane

1101 East Howze Beach Rd, Slidell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Smothered Tortilla Chips
More about High Octane
Restaurant banner

 

The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar - Slidell

118A Harbor View Ct., Slidell

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar - Slidell

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Slidell

Chicken Tenders

