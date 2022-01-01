Slidell restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill
1827 Front St, Slidell
Popular items
Goldburger
Topped with melted pepperjack cheese, hickory BBQ sauce and two of our Times Grill Onion Rings.
Smokey's Grilled Chicken
$13.99
8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.
Bluez Burger
A jazzy flavor combination of crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and shaved red onions.
Rock N Roll Sushi
680 Town Center Pkwy, Slidell
Popular items
Spicy Crawfish Roll
$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Crispy Crab Wontons
$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Sweet Home Alabama
$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell
Popular items
Duck Breast
$27.00
Pan Roasted Maple Leaf duck breast sliced and served over Lyonnaise sweet potatoes, drizzled with a mayhaw black pepper syrup
Catch Ponchartrain
$28.00
Fresh gulf fish pan-seared and topped with fresh crab meat lemon butter sauce and lightly fried shoe string potatoes served over seasonal vegetables
Fried Gulf Oysters
$14.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Peck's Seafood Restaurant
2315 Gause Blvd E, Slidell
Popular items
French Fries
$3.50
Shrimp Basket
$12.00
10" Fried Shrimp PoBoy
$15.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Middendorf's Slidell
1951 Oak Harbor, Slidell
Popular items
Thin Small
$14.95
Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3-4 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
French Bread
$1.00
Loaf of New Orleans french bread
Seafood Platter Fried
$21.95
Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
High Octane
1101 East Howze Beach Rd, Slidell
Popular items
Nachos
$13.00
Smothered Tortilla Chips