Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Slidell

Go
Slidell restaurants
Toast

Slidell restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill - Slidell

1827 Front St, Slidell

Avg 4.2 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Times Chili$5.49
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
Bowl Chili$7.99
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
Chili Cheese Burger$14.49
Burger covered with our Times Chili and topped with cheddar cheese for a classic combination!
More about Times Grill - Slidell
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - LA-002 - Slidell, LA

680 Town Center Pkwy, Slidell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - LA-002 - Slidell, LA

Browse other tasty dishes in Slidell

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Salad

Poboy

Fried Pickles

Cheesecake

Gumbo

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Slidell to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston