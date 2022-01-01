Chili in Slidell
Slidell restaurants that serve chili
More about Times Grill - Slidell
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill - Slidell
1827 Front St, Slidell
|Cup Times Chili
|$5.49
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
|Bowl Chili
|$7.99
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$14.49
Burger covered with our Times Chili and topped with cheddar cheese for a classic combination!