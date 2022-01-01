Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Slidell

Slidell restaurants
Slidell restaurants that serve poboy

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill

1827 Front St, Slidell

Avg 4.2 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Beef Poboy$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', roast beef with gravy. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Shrimp Poboy$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Shrimp & Catfish Poboy$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp and domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
More about Times Grill
Peck's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Peck's Seafood Restaurant

2315 Gause Blvd E, Slidell

Avg 4.5 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
10" Fried Fish PoBoy$13.00
10" Hot Sausage PoBoy$12.00
10" Fried Shrimp PoBoy$16.00
More about Peck's Seafood Restaurant

