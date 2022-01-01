Poboy in Slidell
Slidell restaurants that serve poboy
More about Times Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill
1827 Front St, Slidell
|Roast Beef Poboy
|$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', roast beef with gravy. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
|Shrimp Poboy
|$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
|Shrimp & Catfish Poboy
|$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp and domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.