Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

SLIDER VIBES

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

22 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Party Box:$25.00
Nashville Hot$4.49
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
BBQ Pulled Pork$3.79
Pulled pork, creamy slaw, onion straw, BBQ sauce
Classic Burger$3.79
Beef patty, American cheese, pickles and dilly sauce
Steak House Burger$4.49
Beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, onion straws, and steak aioli
OG Fried Chicken$4.29
Fried chicken, house pickles, mayo
Impossible$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli
Buffalo$4.49
Fried chicken, house buffalo cheese sauce, onion straws, ranch
Lunch Bag Special Sliders$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
French Fries$2.99
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh PA 15222

