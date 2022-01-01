Sliders Grill & Bar
FRESH WINGS - LIVE SPORTS - FAMILY FUN
We are proud to offer an array of menu options and an exciting atmosphere the entire family can enjoy!
Join us at your local Sliders for award-winning chicken wings, a refreshing beverage, and the best
live sports with your family & friends!
1265 South Main
Location
Middletown CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
