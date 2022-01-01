Go
Toast

Sliders Grill & Bar

FRESH WINGS - LIVE SPORTS - FAMILY FUN
We are proud to offer an array of menu options and an exciting atmosphere the entire family can enjoy!
Join us at your local Sliders for award-winning chicken wings, a refreshing beverage, and the best
live sports with your family & friends!

1265 South Main

No reviews yet

Location

1265 South Main

Middletown CT

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Harrie's Jailhouse

No reviews yet

sandwich shop & basement bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston