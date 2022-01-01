Go
Sliders Seaside Grill

SEAFOOD • GRILL

1998 South Fletcher Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken
Crab Cakes Platter$26.00
Blackened, Fried or Grilled Crab Cake. Served with French Fries, House Made Cole Slaw and Hush Puppies.
Crab Cake app$13.00
World Famous Lump Blue Crab Cake. Served with Petite Mixed Greens Salad and our House Made Remoulade
Shrimp Platter$25.00
BYO Burger$14.50
Hand Pattied Angus Beef on a Toasted Challah Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions
Captains Platter$34.00
Blackened, Fried of Grilled Catch of the Day, Georgia White Shrimp, Sea Scallops and One of Our World Famous Lump Crab Cakes served with French Fries, House Made Coleslaw, and Hush Puppies.
Bangin Shrimp$14.00
Lightly Breaded & Fried Tossed in Our Bangin' Sauce
Maine Lobster Roll$20.00
Traditional New England Lobster Salad Served on a Toasted Lobster Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Vidalia Onions
Lobster Bisque
A classic Cream Based Soup with Chunks of New England Lobster Meat.
Seafood Chowder
Our New England Style Chowder Made with a Boat Load of Seafood
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

1998 South Fletcher Ave

Fernandina Beach FL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
