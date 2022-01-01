Sliders
Check out our NEW fried chicken sliders!!!
507 W Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
507 W Main Street
Denison TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lettuce Indulge 2
Local farm to fork restaurant!
Green Growler
We are a Craft Beer Tap House in Denison Texas. We have 34 craft beer taps and over 50 craft beers in cans. Along with 20+ wines bay the glass and 50 wines by the bottle.
Craft Pies Pizza Company
Unforgettable pizza served fresh and fast!
Hobo Joe's - Denison
Come in and enjoy!