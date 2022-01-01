Go
Sliders

Check out our NEW fried chicken sliders!!!

507 W Main Street • $$

Avg 5 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Little Piggy$4.00
Pecan Smoked Pulled Pork, South Carolina BBQ sauce, Onion
"The" Slider$4.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.
Little Piggy Loaded Fries$9.00
Sliders Fries Topped with House Pecan Smoked Pulled Pork, and Carolina BBQ Sauce
Hot Chick (spicy)$4.00
Hand cut and battered Chicken Breast, House Spicy Mayo, Pickle
Rosemary Fries$3.00
Beer Battered Potatoes Seasoned with Salt, Pepper, and Fresh Rosemary
Kids Fries$1.50
Smaller Portion of Fries
Chickadee$4.00
Hand cut and battered Chicken Breast, House Spread, Pickle
Jalapeno Jam$4.00
Texas Certified Angus beef patty, House Jalapeno Jam, Pickles an Onion.
Baby BLT$4.00
Pecan Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, House Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Regular Fries$3.00
Beer Battered Potatoes Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

507 W Main Street

Denison TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
