Sliderz All American Bar And Grill - 2544 Guilderland Ave
Open today 3:00 PM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Location
2544 Guilderland Ave, Rotterdam NY 12306
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Ferrari's Ristorante - 1254 Congress Street
No Reviews
1254 Congress Street Schenectady, NY 12303
View restaurant
Johnny's Italian American Restaurant - 433 State St
4.5 • 2,389
433 State St Schenectady, NY 12305
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rotterdam
Johnny's Italian American Restaurant - 433 State St
4.5 • 2,389
433 State St Schenectady, NY 12305
View restaurant