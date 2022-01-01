Slightly Toasted
An all day bar and coffee shop with one of the largest whiskey lists in Chicago, 18 taps & 80+ cans of craft beer, and responsibly sourced and expertly poured coffee.
All located conveniently in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.
22 N Clinton St
Popular Items
Location
22 N Clinton St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Asadito
Authentic yet modern
Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.
Joker's To Go
Drinks and Snacks Delivered.
Jinsei Motto |
Now partnered with Jinsei Motto, CH Distillery’s stellar beverage program is now paired with one of the newest up-and-coming sushi and omakase restaurants in Chicago.
Aikana Chicago
A Pan-American cuisine, Aikana Chicago feautures a thrilling Food & Beverage programs aiming to evoke luxury & delight from beginning to end of the dining and late night experience