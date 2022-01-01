Go
The Rollout by Slim + Husky's

These ain’t your mama’s cinnamon rolls… But they’re pretty close! We’ve attempted to craft a pastry with dough as soft as Saturday mornings. Then, we top it off with homemade frostings that go far beyond the classic cream. Try one of our 5 signature cinnamon rolls!

1006 Buchanan St

Popular Items

Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
2 Count Cinnamon GD$5.00
Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
S+H Hot Chicken Pizza$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
Got 5 Cheese Pizza$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
Cee No Green$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art.
6 Count Cinnamon Roll$12.00
Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
Rony, Roni, Rone$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
Location

1006 Buchanan St

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
