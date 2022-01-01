Slim's
We are a Classic American cuisine restaurant that focuses on Fresh Food done with Fresh ingredients served to you with World Class customer service. Our entire menu is 100% Halal non-GMO, no antibiotics, humanely raised meat. Can't make it to the store don't worry we deliver too. We look forward to taking care of all your hunger needs. Thank you.
- Slim's Mgmt
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2020 W Montrose Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2020 W Montrose Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
L&M Parkside
Stop by our New American kitchen for dinner, brunch, and lunch and enjoy unique global influence woven into our food and beverage programs. Our rustic casual dinning room hopes to make our abode feel like an extension of yours. We look forward to taking care of you soon.
Cookie Spin
Come in and enjoy!
Fountainhead
It is our mission to offer the finest complete beverage program in Chicago, to provide quality product for a fair value, and to create a warm and welcoming environment with kind and knowledgeable staff. We aspire to be your favorite local pub, bringing you the best beverages the world has to offer and serving it alongside delicious, yet approachable food, passionately created in our kitchen.
Spoken, A Cafe
A neighborhood café specializing in quality coffee, bagels, sandwiches, and so much more! With owners from southern Louisiana, Spoken has some southern favorites you can't find ANYWHERE else in Chicago like Cajun Boudin, Louisiana Cheesy Grits, & Gumbo by the quart. A majority of our ingredients are locally/seasonally sourced. We make ALL of our own sauces, jams, & pickles in house (canned goods are available for pickup or shipped across the USA via our "store" @ spokenchicago.com).