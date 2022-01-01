Go
We are a Classic American cuisine restaurant that focuses on Fresh Food done with Fresh ingredients served to you with World Class customer service. Our entire menu is 100% Halal non-GMO, no antibiotics, humanely raised meat. Can't make it to the store don't worry we deliver too. We look forward to taking care of all your hunger needs. Thank you.
- Slim's Mgmt

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2020 W Montrose Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dog$4.19
Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese served on steamed poppyseed bun
Veggie Dog$3.79
Lightlife Veggie Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, Celery Salt served on steamed poppyseed bun
Side of Pita Bread$0.99
Fried Mushrooms$2.99
Kids Hot Dog & Small Fry (Only Plain Hot Dog)$4.49
Hot Dog (Non Halal)$3.99
Regular Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun
Cheese Dog (Non Halal)$4.19
Regular Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese served on steamed poppyseed bun
2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream$2.29
Fresh Cut Fries$1.99
Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries
2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries (Non Halal)$8.99
2 Regular Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2020 W Montrose Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

