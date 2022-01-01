Go
Toast

Slim & Husky's

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

3413 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)

Popular Items

S+H Hot Chicken Pizza$12.00
Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle
$12 TUESDAY HUSKY$12.00
Bring your hunger for $12 TUESDAY! Every Tuesday, we offer all of our Signature 16" Husky Pizzas for only $12. Get yours now
$8 Slim Cheese$8.00
Enjoy our award winning Got 5 Cheese pizza for only $8. Thank you Sacramento!!!!
Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
Rony, Roni, Rone$12.00
S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce
Online BYO
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art. Try our **NEW BIG POPPA** pizza for XXL family size
Cali Love (Veg)$12.00
Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Artichoke, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3413 Broadway

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak Park Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fixins Soul Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fixins Soul Kitchen

The Hop Gardens

No reviews yet

Neighborhood taproom, serving Neapolitan style pizza and a carefully curated selection of premium beers.

Pangaea Bier Cafe

No reviews yet

Inspired by good beers and the ones we share them with.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston