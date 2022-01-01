Go
Slim’s Pizzeria

Neighborhood pizzeria serving cold beer, good wines, and classic cocktails.

65 Church Street

Popular Items

Chopped Italian Salad$13.00
Italian lettuces, sopresatta, chickpeas, olives, roasted peppers, shaved red onions, and pecorino. Served with our house made red wine vinaigrette.
Arugula Salad$13.00
Radish, crispy shallot. Served with our house made sherry vinaigrette.
Side Hot Honey$2.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano. Served with our house made dressing.
Hot Honey$22.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, chili, honey.
Original$19.00
Mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, basil.
Garlic Knots$11.00
roast garlic, parsley, marinara
Sausage and Fennel$22.00
Mozzarella, house made fennel sausage, oregano, chili.
Classic Pepperoni$21.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, basil.
Burrata$12.00
prosciutto, mushroom conserva, pimenton, arugula, sourdough
Location

65 Church Street

Mountain Brook AL

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
