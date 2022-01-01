Go
Slim’s Pizzeria

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

65 Church Street

Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Popular Items

Chicken$21.00
Chicken, pesto, garlic, red onion, provolone, mozzarella.
Classic Pepperoni$21.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, basil.
Original$19.00
Mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, basil.
Burrata$14.00
prosciutto, spring peas, asparagus, lemon, mint, olive oil
Chopped Italian Salad$13.00
Italian lettuces, sopresatta, chickpeas, olives, roasted peppers, shaved red onions, and pecorino. Served with our house made red wine vinaigrette.
Primo$25.00
pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, sweet peppers, pepperoncini
Hot Honey$25.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, chili, honey.
Little Gem$13.00
lemon, ricotta salata, spring peas, radishes, chives
Garlic Knots$12.00
roast garlic, parsley, marinara
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano. Served with our house made dressing.
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

65 Church Street, Mountain Brook AL 35213

