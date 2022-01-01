Slim’s
You’ve got food cravings. We get it. Sometimes you need a hearty angus burger that’s so juicy you’ll want to grab extra napkins. Pile on the gyro meat and you’ve achieved a whole new level of satisfaction. We call it the Gyro Burger. Go figure. Or, are whole wings your thing? With Slim’s special seasoning and signature fries you’re totally winging it. If you have a feeling for the lighter side of life, and want to be a little faster on your feet, go for one of our Garden Fresh Salads. Hand-made Shakes, Malts and Mixers go with any mood. Still can’t get in touch with your inner food mood? Check out our premium sides. Satisfying your food mood is easy. Whatever your mood, you can Dine-In, Take-Out or get it in our Drive-Thru. And remember, kids have moods too.
Fresh food for any mood.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
6901 Brooklyn Blvd • $
Location
6901 Brooklyn Blvd
Brooklyn Center MN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
