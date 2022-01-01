Go
You’ve got food cravings. We get it. Sometimes you need a hearty angus burger that’s so juicy you’ll want to grab extra napkins. Pile on the gyro meat and you’ve achieved a whole new level of satisfaction. We call it the Gyro Burger. Go figure. Or, are whole wings your thing? With Slim’s special seasoning and signature fries you’re totally winging it. If you have a feeling for the lighter side of life, and want to be a little faster on your feet, go for one of our Garden Fresh Salads. Hand-made Shakes, Malts and Mixers go with any mood. Still can’t get in touch with your inner food mood? Check out our premium sides. Satisfying your food mood is easy. Whatever your mood, you can Dine-In, Take-Out or get it in our Drive-Thru. And remember, kids have moods too.
Fresh food for any mood.

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6901 Brooklyn Blvd • $

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

PICKUP DRIVE THRU
Small Bowl$6.99
Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.
Cheesesteak$8.49
Gyro$7.99
Classic Gyro
A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, and our signature tzatziki sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.
PICKUP FRONT
Slim's Burger$4.99
Slim's Cheeseburger
Our signature Chuck Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
Hand Cut Fries$2.39
Crispy Fries$1.99
Large Bowl$8.99
Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

6901 Brooklyn Blvd

Brooklyn Center MN

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
