Slinger restaurants you'll love

Slinger's top cuisines

American
American
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Slinger restaurants

The Slinger House Pub & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Slinger House Pub & Grille

100 W Washington St, Slinger

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$18.00
Sliced Prime Rib on a Sourdough baguette sided with Beef au Jus. Add Swiss, mozzarella, fried onions or mushrooms for $1 each
Black & Bleu$16.00
Your protein choice, seasoned with Cajun spices, topped with Bacon, fried onions and Bleu cheese.
Mushroom Swiss$16.00
Your protein choice topped with tender slices of marinated Portabella mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about The Slinger House Pub & Grille
Bibinger's image

 

Bibinger's

3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, dredged and fried, coated in a traditional Nashville hot sauce, with spicy mayonnaise, coleslaw and house-made pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
Cedar Creek Cheeseburger$13.50
Half-pound C.A.B. brisket blend burger, topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickled squash & zucchini, served on a toasted brioche bun
Friday Fish Fry$14.95
Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic Haddock, served with house-made tartar sauce, our famous Bibinger's coleslaw, lemon wedge, rye bread, served with choice of baked potato, seasoned fries or house-made seasoned chip
More about Bibinger's
The Carriage House image

 

The Carriage House

100 W Washington Street, Slinger

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Carriage House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Slinger

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pretzels

