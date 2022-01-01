Slinger restaurants you'll love
Slinger's top cuisines
Must-try Slinger restaurants
More about The Slinger House Pub & Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Slinger House Pub & Grille
100 W Washington St, Slinger
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$18.00
Sliced Prime Rib on a Sourdough baguette sided with Beef au Jus. Add Swiss, mozzarella, fried onions or mushrooms for $1 each
|Black & Bleu
|$16.00
Your protein choice, seasoned with Cajun spices, topped with Bacon, fried onions and Bleu cheese.
|Mushroom Swiss
|$16.00
Your protein choice topped with tender slices of marinated Portabella mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about Bibinger's
Bibinger's
3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, dredged and fried, coated in a traditional Nashville hot sauce, with spicy mayonnaise, coleslaw and house-made pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
|Cedar Creek Cheeseburger
|$13.50
Half-pound C.A.B. brisket blend burger, topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickled squash & zucchini, served on a toasted brioche bun
|Friday Fish Fry
|$14.95
Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic Haddock, served with house-made tartar sauce, our famous Bibinger's coleslaw, lemon wedge, rye bread, served with choice of baked potato, seasoned fries or house-made seasoned chip
More about The Carriage House
The Carriage House
100 W Washington Street, Slinger