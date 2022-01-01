Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Slinger
/
Slinger
/
Chocolate Cake
Slinger restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Slinger House Pub & Grille
100 W Washington St, Slinger
Avg 4.3
(824 reviews)
TURTLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
$7.00
More about The Slinger House Pub & Grille
Bibinger's
3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Cake With Strawberries
$8.95
More about Bibinger's
Browse other tasty dishes in Slinger
Pretzels
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Salmon
Chicken Wraps
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Cake
More near Slinger to explore
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(479 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston