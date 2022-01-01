Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Slinger

Slinger restaurants
Slinger restaurants that serve chocolate cake

The Slinger House Pub & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Slinger House Pub & Grille

100 W Washington St, Slinger

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURTLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.00
More about The Slinger House Pub & Grille
Bibinger's image

 

Bibinger's

3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cake With Strawberries$8.95
More about Bibinger's

