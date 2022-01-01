Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Slinger

Go
Slinger restaurants
Toast

Slinger restaurants that serve nachos

The Slinger House Pub & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Slinger House Pub & Grille

100 W Washington St, Slinger

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FULL ORDER NACHOS$15.00
Your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with pepper jack queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, green onions and a dollup of sour cream
HALF ORDER NACHOS$9.00
Your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with pepper jack queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, green onions and a dollup of sour cream *Everything served on the side for to go orders*
More about The Slinger House Pub & Grille
Item pic

 

Bibinger's

3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nachos$12.50
Seasoned and braised chicken, black beans and house-made queso sauce, topped with queso fresco, iceberg lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream, served with a side of freshly made tortilla chips
More about Bibinger's

Browse other tasty dishes in Slinger

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Salmon

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Carrot Cake

Mac And Cheese

Meatloaf

Map

More near Slinger to explore

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston