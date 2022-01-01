Go
Slingin' Pizza

At Slingin’ Pizza we’re all about delivering fresh handmade pizzas with a side of Good Vibes!!
🤙🏼🍕🫀 We make our dough fresh in house!!

2405 FM 423\nSuite 500

Popular Items

16" BYO$16.99
Hand-Tied Garlic Knots$5.99
Six hand-tied garlic knots tossed in warm garlic butter and sprinkled with our Parmesan spice mix.
8" BYO$6.99
14" BYO$13.99
House Made Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
Garlic Cheese Bread small$5.99
Served with house-made Buttermilk Ranch or Marinara Sauce.
16in Slingin’ Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onions, and bell peppers.
14" Slingin’ Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onions, and bell peppers.
2405 FM 423\nSuite 500

Little Elm TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
