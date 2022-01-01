SLIP 14
Island. The combination of our outdoor patio, casual bar, and relaxed inside dining room is a favorite among locals and summer visitors alike. The menu features local seafood and summer fare highlighting the freshest herbs and vegetables. A great place for lunch or dinner paired with refreshing cocktails and local oysters from "The Shanty", Slip 14's in-house raw bar.
14 Old South Wharf
Location
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
