SLIP 14

Island. The combination of our outdoor patio, casual bar, and relaxed inside dining room is a favorite among locals and summer visitors alike. The menu features local seafood and summer fare highlighting the freshest herbs and vegetables. A great place for lunch or dinner paired with refreshing cocktails and local oysters from "The Shanty", Slip 14's in-house raw bar.

14 Old South Wharf

Location

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
