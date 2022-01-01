Slippery Rock restaurants you'll love

Go
Slippery Rock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Slippery Rock

Slippery Rock's top cuisines

American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Slippery Rock restaurants

North Country Brewing Co image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Country Brewing Co

141 S Main St, Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (1155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
CHICKEN WINGS
Little Burger$8.00
More about North Country Brewing Co
Mixtape Street Eats image

 

Mixtape Street Eats

187 Harmony Road, Slippery Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shakedown Street Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, Thai-fried chicken, nappa cabbage and carrots. Gluten-free
The Chronic$9.00
pickle brine fried chicken, sriracha mayo, pickle, toasted brioche
Slow and Low$4.00
carnitas pork, shredded cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, cilantro lime aioli, milli-vanilli
More about Mixtape Street Eats
The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream

1230 W Park Rd, Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Euro$6.48
Brioche Bun, Arugula, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Swiss Cheese
Kids Chicken Tender Combo$5.48
2 Tenders, Fries, And Apple Juice Box
Chocolate Peanut Butter Heaven$5.88
Chocolate Shake, Peanut Butter Sauce, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Peanut Butter Cups, Whipped Cream
More about The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream
North Country Brewing Co image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Country Brewing Co

111 Arrowhead Dr Unit B, Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (1155 reviews)
Takeout
More about North Country Brewing Co

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Slippery Rock

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Slippery Rock to explore

Butler

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Franklin

No reviews yet

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston