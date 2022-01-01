Slippery Rock restaurants you'll love
Slippery Rock's top cuisines
Must-try Slippery Rock restaurants
More about North Country Brewing Co
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Country Brewing Co
141 S Main St, Slippery Rock
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
|CHICKEN WINGS
|Little Burger
|$8.00
More about Mixtape Street Eats
Mixtape Street Eats
187 Harmony Road, Slippery Rock
|Popular items
|Shakedown Street Noodles
|$11.00
Rice noodles, Thai-fried chicken, nappa cabbage and carrots. Gluten-free
|The Chronic
|$9.00
pickle brine fried chicken, sriracha mayo, pickle, toasted brioche
|Slow and Low
|$4.00
carnitas pork, shredded cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, cilantro lime aioli, milli-vanilli
More about The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Holy Cow Burger & Ice Cream
1230 W Park Rd, Slippery Rock
|Popular items
|The Euro
|$6.48
Brioche Bun, Arugula, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Swiss Cheese
|Kids Chicken Tender Combo
|$5.48
2 Tenders, Fries, And Apple Juice Box
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Heaven
|$5.88
Chocolate Shake, Peanut Butter Sauce, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Peanut Butter Cups, Whipped Cream