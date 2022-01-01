Go
Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus

Slo' Smokin' GOOD!

SOUPS • BBQ

175 E Jefferson St • $$

Avg 3.9 (756 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$4.99
Utensils
Smoked Appetizer Wings (5)$14.99
6 Jumbo Slo' smoked wings lightly seasoned with our Haus made chicken rub... Crispy outside with a delightful tenderness inside.
Napkins
Kids Chicken Strips$9.99
$1.50 Wings$1.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Pit Master's pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles and grilled onion
Big Slo' Combo$29.99
Your choice of any three Haus Smoked Meats
Ketsup
2pc Cornbread$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 E Jefferson St

Frankenmuth MI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
