SLO Provisions

SLO Provisions offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats,
family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and
rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.

1255 Monterey Street

1255 Monterey Street

San Luis Obispo CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
