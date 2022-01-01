SLO Provisions
SLO Provisions offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats,
family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and
rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.
1255 Monterey Street
Location
San Luis Obispo CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
