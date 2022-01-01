Go
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

The Menu focuses on New American cuisine with international influences from our travels. We believe what makes American food so unique is the diversity. We would like to welcome you to dishes often seen as American Classics but with flavors from across the world.

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2001 Ross Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Parm Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with Really Really Spicy Chili Pizza Sauce!
Prime Beef Burger$15.00
Prime Beef Burger served on a Brioche Bun with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, pickled mustard seeds, garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes
Tomato Bisque (Cup)$4.00
Focaccia croutons, basil and chili oil
The Butcher
Classic Grandma's Square with Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, and Porchetta
Chicken Paillard$18.00
Organic Chicken Breast lightly dusted in flour and pounded thinly, pan seared with olive oil. Served with Arugula salad of cherry tomatoes, parmesan, fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette and lemon caper beurre blanc sauce.
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich spiced with Togorashi, B&B pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce, and red fresno chili
Pepperoni
Classic Pepperoni with Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Tomato sauce
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts, parmesan, focaccia croutons
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$5.00
Grandma's Square
The Most Classic Sicilian Pizza! Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato sauce, and Sprinkle of Pecorino
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 Ross Ave

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
