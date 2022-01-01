Go
Sloane's - Dallas

The Menu focuses on New American cuisine with international influences from our travels. We believe what makes American food so unique is the diversity. We would like to welcome you to dishes often seen as American Classics but with flavors from across the world.

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125

Popular Items

Side of Housemade Ranch$1.50
Pepperoni
Classic Pepperoni with Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Tomato sauce
Grandma's Square
The Most Classic Sicilian Pizza! Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato sauce, and Sprinkle of Pecorino
Parm Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with Really Really Spicy Chili Pizza Sauce!
Prime Beef Burger$15.00
Prime Beef Burger served on a Brioche Bun with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, pickled mustard seeds, garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes
The Butcher
Classic Grandma's Square with Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, and Porchetta
Chicken Paillard$18.00
Organic Chicken Breast lightly dusted in flour and pounded thinly, pan seared with olive oil. Served with Arugula salad of cherry tomatoes, parmesan, fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette and lemon caper beurre blanc sauce.
BLT$16.00
Thick cut bacon, arugula, avocado, garlic aioli, beefsteak tomatoes
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich spiced with Togorashi, B&B pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce, and red fresno chili
Wild Mushroom
Roasted Wild Mushrooms are cooked with garlic cream sauce, crumbled goat cheese, truffle oil, and arugula
Location

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Press Waffle Co - The Exchange

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

Dakota's Steakhouse

We believe the best steaks come from the best cut and quality. That’s why we get all of our beef fresh from renowned beef purveyors, Allen Brothers. Each cut is corn and grain fed USDA Prime steak that our chef handpicks. Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for a perfectly tender, juicy bite every time.
It is our goal to give you a great meal every time you join us for lunch or dinner. We update our menu twice a year so each time you dine with us you experience fresh flavors that go with every season.

Social Chicken

