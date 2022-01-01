Go
Toast

Sloan's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5850 West 25th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Swiss, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg. Choice of Dressing
French Dip$16.00
Thin Sliced Ribeye on a Baquette with Rich Beef Au Jus & Creamy Horseradish.
Classic Reuben$16.00
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Marble Rye, Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.
Spicy BBQ$15.00
Blackend with Cheddar, Bacon, Grilled Jalapeno & BBQ sauce. Topped with an Onion Ring.
BYOB$11.00
Build Your Own Burger
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms & Steak Butter on a Baquette.
JCB$15.00
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Jalapenos & Chipotle Aioli.
Spicy Turkey$14.00
Thin Sliced Turkey with Bacon & Cheddar on Grilled Jalapeno Bread.
Wings$14.00
Our Special Recipe, Cajun dry rub, Buffalo or Asian. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5850 West 25th Avenue

Edgewater CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roger's Liquid Oasis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

The Mac Shack

No reviews yet

The best Mac n Cheese in town, with so many options its hard to chose just one

Ope N Bubbler

No reviews yet

Fresh Midwest Comfort Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston