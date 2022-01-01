Sloan's Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
112 S Clematis St.
Location
112 S Clematis St.
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
The landmark bar and restaurant on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. It's a right of passage, a place of celebrations, a place to relax. We are the city's backyard, open 365 days a year with over 30 years of history making. Come experience traditions that have become a part of our community fabric, part of our city's identity.
207 Clematis St
Come in and enjoy!
Field of Greens- Clematis
Come in and enjoy!
aioli Downton
aioli is a causal neighborhood restaurant and bakery that focuses on locally sourced products with a Chef Driven Menu.