Go
Toast

Sloan's Ice Cream

Come in and enjoy!

112 S Clematis St.

No reviews yet

Location

112 S Clematis St.

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

No reviews yet

The landmark bar and restaurant on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. It's a right of passage, a place of celebrations, a place to relax. We are the city's backyard, open 365 days a year with over 30 years of history making. Come experience traditions that have become a part of our community fabric, part of our city's identity.

207 Clematis St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Field of Greens- Clematis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

aioli Downton

No reviews yet

aioli is a causal neighborhood restaurant and bakery that focuses on locally sourced products with a Chef Driven Menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston