Go
Toast

Slough House Social

Gifts cards make wonderful gifts!

FRENCH FRIES

3249 Butte Slough Road

Avg 5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Flatbed Pizza$13.00
Traditional marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, cupping pepperoni on a rosemary ciabatta flatbread.
Kickin Wing$15.00
Breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in Gochujang sauce. Served on a bed of super slaw and spring mix blend with pickled matchstick carrots and cucumbers. Topped with fried wontons and a toasted sesame dressing.
Double Deuce$15.00
Two beef patties, two slices American cheese, pickles, lettuce, grilled onions, secret sauce, on a Brioche bun.
Side Of Ranch
Sweet Baby Brisket$17.00
Sweet potato fries topped with shredded beef brisket, beer cheese, battered onions, green onions, parsley and BBQ sauce.
Papas Verde$15.00
Crispy French fries topped with carnitas chili verde, Cotija cheese, crema, avocado, cilantro and onions.
Tri-tip French Dip$16.00
Thin sliced tri-tip, battered & fried onion tanglers on a Schiacciata bun. Served with housemade au jus.
Shoyu Chicken$14.00
Teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast, broccolini, and bok choy on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Tajin Asada Salad$16.00
Thin slices of bistro filet seasoned with Tajin. Served on a bed of spring mix with Cotija cheese, jicama, avocado, Julienne bell peppers and onions with mango Tajin vinaigrette.
Bacon Cobb$15.00
Mixed greens topped with avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cheddar cheese chunks, fried pork belly croutons, Ranch dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3249 Butte Slough Road

Colusa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Market Street Grill

No reviews yet

VOTED BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT 4 YEARS RUNNING! At Market Street Grill, we're all passionate about great tasting, real food. We know that freshness and taste go hand in hand, so we are confident you'll enjoy your meal here - from our hearty breakfasts, delicious lunches, to our wonderful scratch baked pies, cookies and desserts. Our customers agree... they've voted us Best Breakfast in Colusa County for four years running, and Best Family Restaurant for the last two years as well!

Louis Cairo's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sour Robs

No reviews yet

Counter Service Burgers, Pizza, and more. Fresh ingredients and real food.

Maxwell Inn

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston