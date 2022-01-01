Go
Toast

Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville

Come in and enjoy!

387 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5 pc Jumbo Tenders Combo$12.99
5 pc Wings - Mixed Only Combo$11.79
Oh My Cod! Sandwich Combo$10.99
The Barnyard Sandwich Combo$10.99
Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
Chicken and Waffle Combo$11.49
Tenders(3), Belgian Waffle, Side, & a Drink
10 pc Wings - Mixed Only Combo$19.99
The Sizzler Sandwich Combo$10.99
Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
Slow Burn’s Original HOT BURGER Combo$9.99
Fish Plate Combo$11.99
Fish choice, Side, a Drink
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
See full menu

Location

387 East Main Street

Hendersonville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Meat Sweats BBQ

No reviews yet

Texas BBQ in Hendersonville, TN.

Sea Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston