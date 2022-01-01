Slowpokes
Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
1203 W 34th St. Suite D. • $
1203 W 34th St. Suite D.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
