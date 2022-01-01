Go
Slowpokes

Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

1203 W 34th St. Suite D. • $

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)

Popular Items

Specialty Latte
Chicken Pesto Panino$9.75
Breakfast Biscuit$8.50
Flat White
Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
Americano
Latte
Breakfast Bagel$9.75
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Kolaches
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1203 W 34th St. Suite D.

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
