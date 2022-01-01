Slowpokes
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2925 Richmond Ave. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2925 Richmond Ave.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Christian's Tailgate West U
Come in and enjoy!
Goode Co. Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Anonymous Eats
Donate meals to hospitals, shelters, soup kitchens, police and fire departments and we'll deliver. Please call us for more information.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
From live Texas tunes to live-ﬁre barbecue pits, we pride ourselves on going beyond the whole hog. That’s why you’ll find perfectly seared ribeye next to mesquite-smoked redfish, rotisseried cabrito, and veggies lucky enough to be fried in duck fat. And if you’d like a splash of something different before dancing, our specialty cocktails should do the trick.