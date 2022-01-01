Slowpokes
Come in and enjoy!Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.
SMOKED SALMON
8147 B Long Point Rd. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8147 B Long Point Rd.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mi Bella Honduras
Lively morning-to-night cafe whipping up traditional Honduran dishes with a friendly family vibe
Sushi Pop
At SushiPop we offer fresh quality healthy Japanese food for almost every taste.
SushiPop goes beyond rolls, with options cooked, veggie, meat, chicken, poke bowls.
Come in and enjoy!
BuffBurger
Fine dining burgers in a fast-casual setting. Prepared in-house, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients.
Pre Order of large catering orders please call the location or visit our catering pages at www.buffburger.com
Degust/ Diversion
Come in and enjoy!